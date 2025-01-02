Asahi PrintingLtd And 2 Other Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a landscape marked by fluctuating consumer confidence and mixed economic signals, investors are increasingly seeking stability through dividend stocks. In this context, Asahi Printing Ltd and two other prominent dividend-paying companies can offer attractive options for those looking to enhance their portfolios with reliable income streams amidst current market uncertainties.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.33%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.04%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.42%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.83%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.66%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.82%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.15%
|
★★★★★★
Asahi PrintingLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Asahi Printing Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells printing and packaging materials for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets primarily in Japan, with a market cap of ¥18.82 billion.
Operations: Asahi Printing Co., Ltd.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Printed Packaging Business, generating ¥39.25 billion, and its Packaging System Sales Business, contributing ¥2.87 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.3%
Asahi Printing Ltd.'s dividend payments are supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 49.8% and 53.3%, respectively. The dividend yield of 4.29% ranks in the top 25% of JP market payers, though its reliability is questionable due to volatility over the past decade. Despite this, dividends have grown over ten years, offering potential value as the stock trades significantly below estimated fair value.
-
Riken Technos
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Riken Technos Corporation operates in the compound, film, and food wrapping film industries both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥56.63 billion.
Operations: Riken Technos Corporation generates revenue through its operations in the compound, film, and food wrapping film sectors across domestic and international markets.
Dividend Yield: 3.4%
Riken Technos' dividend payments are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 25.6% and 20.2%, respectively, indicating sustainability despite a historically unstable track record. The dividend yield of 3.44% is below the top tier in Japan's market but has shown growth over the past decade. Recent buybacks totaling ¥2.43 billion may enhance shareholder value as the stock trades significantly below its estimated fair value, offering potential investment appeal.
-
Riken Vitamin
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. operates in Japan, focusing on food ingredients, food improving agents, health care products, consumer and commercial foods, chemical improving agents, and vitamins businesses with a market cap of approximately ¥74.47 billion.
Operations: Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include Overseas operations generating ¥23.07 billion, Domestic Food Business contributing ¥64.34 billion, and Domestic Chemical Products and Other Businesses adding ¥7.86 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Riken Vitamin's dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 34.2% and 57.3%, respectively, ensuring sustainability. The company recently announced an interim dividend of ¥40.50, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Despite a lower yield of 3.3% compared to top-tier payers in Japan, Riken Vitamin offers reliable and stable dividends that have grown over the past decade while trading below estimated fair value, suggesting potential investment appeal.
-
