Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shareholders have endured a 74% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really bad investments should be rare. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), who have seen the share price tank a massive 74% over a three year period. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Arvinas made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Arvinas saw its revenue grow by 27% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 20% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Arvinas is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Arvinas in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Arvinas provided a TSR of 2.7% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 0.5% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arvinas better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Arvinas that you should be aware of.

But note: Arvinas may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

