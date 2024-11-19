Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): This Small-Cap Stock Is Ready To Explode

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Small-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) stands against the other small-cap stocks.
Prospects For Extended Outperformance Of Small-Cap Stocks
On October 7, Chuck Royce, founder and Senior Advisor, and Francis Gannon, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Royce Investment, discussed the outperformance of small-cap stocks. While discussing the reasons that led to the Russell 2000 Index doing well in Q3 '24, Gannon noted that the strong performance of the Russell 2000 Index, which was up 9.3%, in the third quarter of 2024 can be attributed to a "quintessential reversion to the mean," as small-caps had lagged behind larger companies for an extended period. He thinks that the rebound was not surprising given the historical trends, as the small-cap index outperformed the large-cap Russell 1000, up 6.1%, and the mega-cap Russell Top 50, up 4.2% during this time.
On the other hand, Royce mentioned that he was surprised by the concentration of the small-cap gains. He noted that all the gains for the quarter were compressed at the start, as by early July 16, the index had already achieved a 10.6% increase from the end of June, marking its high for the quarter. Royce further mentioned that this rapid ascent was followed by a notable decline, with the index dropping 10.1% from July 16 to August 7 before recovering most of its losses by the end of September. Despite this volatility, he expressed satisfaction with the small-cap performance overall for the quarter, especially since it marked a reversal after small-caps last outperformed large-caps in Q4 2023.
Building further upon the volatility of small-cap stocks, Royce expressed that while volatility in small-cap stocks can be concerning, it is a normal part of investing in this asset class. He emphasized that they welcome volatility as it allows them to take advantage of price fluctuations for long-term gains. Historically, significant intra-year declines are common for small-caps, with the Russell 2000 experiencing double-digit pullbacks in 22 out of the last 25 years.
While answering how the sector can sustain its market leadership performance, Gannon highlighted that market breadth among large caps often leads to better performance for small caps. He pointed out that when the equal-weighted Russell 1000 outperformed its capitalization-weighted counterpart, small-caps typically led in performance. This trend suggests that an expansion of returns across different sectors is a positive indicator for small-cap stocks.
Moreover, both Royce and Gannon stressed that earnings growth is crucial for the long-term success of small-cap stocks. Gannon stated that while short-term market psychology can influence stock prices, consistent earnings are fundamental for sustaining long-term performance. He noted that despite a significant portion of small-cap companies lacking earnings, around 44.6%, those with earnings are expected to grow faster than their large-cap counterparts in 2025.
Our Methodology
To curate the list of 10 best small-cap stocks ready to explode we used the Finviz stock screener and CNN. Using the screener we shortlisted small-cap stocks (market-cap between $500 million to $2 billion) for which analysts are expecting more than 50% upside from the current stock price. Once we had shortlisted the stocks we cross-checked the analysts' upside potential from CNN. Lastly, we ranked the stocks based on the ascending order of the analyst upside potential. Please note that the data was recorded on November 15, 2024.
Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)
Analyst Upside Potential: 166.90%
Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that ranks 4th on our list of 10 best small-cap stocks ready to explode. Analysts’ 12-month median price target for the stock is presenting a 166.90% upside from current levels. The company engages in developing treatments for patients with cancer and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company uses a special technology called PROTAC (proteolysis-targeting chimeras). This technology helps the body’s systems to identify and eliminate disease-causing proteins more effectively.
Several products of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) including ARV-471, ARV-766, and ARV-102 are at different stages of their clinical trials. The company made significant progress in its drug development efforts and reported positive developments across its drug portfolio during the third quarter of 2024. For instance, it is on track to release important results from a major clinical trial (VERITAC-2) for breast cancer treatment by late 2024 or early 2025.
Moreover, they are also working closely with Pfizer to potentially change how ER+/HER2- breast cancer is treated, indicating a promising partnership aimed at improving patient care. Looking ahead, Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) plans to complete patient enrollment for several trials by the end of 2024 and expects to share data from these studies in 2025. Management is also preparing to start new combination trials for breast cancer treatments.
Financially speaking, the company generated $102.4 million in revenue during the quarter, a substantial increase from $34.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. The revenue growth was driven by a notable contribution of $76.7 million from a licensing agreement with Novartis.
Overall ARVN ranks 1st on our list of the best small-cap stocks to buy.
