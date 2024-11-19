Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): This Small-Cap Stock Is Ready To Explode

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Small-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) stands against the other small-cap stocks.

Prospects For Extended Outperformance Of Small-Cap Stocks

On October 7, Chuck Royce, founder and Senior Advisor, and Francis Gannon, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Royce Investment, discussed the outperformance of small-cap stocks. While discussing the reasons that led to the Russell 2000 Index doing well in Q3 '24, Gannon noted that the strong performance of the Russell 2000 Index, which was up 9.3%, in the third quarter of 2024 can be attributed to a "quintessential reversion to the mean," as small-caps had lagged behind larger companies for an extended period. He thinks that the rebound was not surprising given the historical trends, as the small-cap index outperformed the large-cap Russell 1000, up 6.1%, and the mega-cap Russell Top 50, up 4.2% during this time.

Read Also: 7 Best Nano Cap Stocks To Invest In and 10 High Growth Non-Tech Stocks That Are Profitable in 2024.

On the other hand, Royce mentioned that he was surprised by the concentration of the small-cap gains. He noted that all the gains for the quarter were compressed at the start, as by early July 16, the index had already achieved a 10.6% increase from the end of June, marking its high for the quarter. Royce further mentioned that this rapid ascent was followed by a notable decline, with the index dropping 10.1% from July 16 to August 7 before recovering most of its losses by the end of September. Despite this volatility, he expressed satisfaction with the small-cap performance overall for the quarter, especially since it marked a reversal after small-caps last outperformed large-caps in Q4 2023.

Building further upon the volatility of small-cap stocks, Royce expressed that while volatility in small-cap stocks can be concerning, it is a normal part of investing in this asset class. He emphasized that they welcome volatility as it allows them to take advantage of price fluctuations for long-term gains. Historically, significant intra-year declines are common for small-caps, with the Russell 2000 experiencing double-digit pullbacks in 22 out of the last 25 years.

While answering how the sector can sustain its market leadership performance, Gannon highlighted that market breadth among large caps often leads to better performance for small caps. He pointed out that when the equal-weighted Russell 1000 outperformed its capitalization-weighted counterpart, small-caps typically led in performance. This trend suggests that an expansion of returns across different sectors is a positive indicator for small-cap stocks.

Story Continues