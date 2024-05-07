Artivion Inc (AORT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth and Strategic ...

Total Revenue: $97.4 million, up 16% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA: $17.3 million, up 60% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 17.8%, a 480 basis point improvement

Tissue Processing Revenue Growth: 26% year-over-year

Stent Graft Revenue Growth: 19% year-over-year

On-X Revenue Growth: 11% year-over-year

BioGlue Revenue Growth: 1% year-over-year

Latin America Revenue Growth: 22% year-over-year

North America Revenue Growth: 18% year-over-year

EMEA Revenue Growth: 17% year-over-year

Asia-Pacific Revenue Growth: Declined 3% year-over-year

Gross Margin: 64.6%, flat compared to Q1 2023

GAAP Net Income: $7.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

Non-GAAP Net Income: $2.6 million, or $0.06 per share

Free Cash Flow: Negative $9.1 million in Q1 2024

Cash and Debt Levels: $51.1 million in cash, $313.3 million in debt net

Net Leverage: Reduced to 4.5 from 6.8 year-over-year

Revenue Guidance for FY 2024: Raised to $386 million to $396 million

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for FY 2024: $68 million to $72 million

Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) reported a strong Q1 with a 16% year-over-year revenue growth, totaling $97.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 60% year-over-year, demonstrating significant profitability improvements.

The company saw substantial growth in tissue processing and stent grafts, with revenues increasing by 26% and 19% respectively on a constant currency basis.

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) continued to expand its market presence with regulatory approvals in key international markets, enhancing its global footprint.

Positive clinical trial results for the On-X aortic heart valve and AMDS persevere trial were presented, reinforcing the efficacy and safety of these products.

Negative Points

The decline in the Asia-Pacific region by 3% due to timing of distributor orders, which could indicate volatility in revenue streams from this region.

While the company anticipates strong growth, it faces the challenge of annualizing benefits from last year's tissue pricing initiatives starting in Q2.

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) reported a negative free cash flow of $9.1 million in Q1, attributed to seasonal cash outflows, raising concerns about cash management.

The company's net leverage remains high at 4.5, despite a decrease from the previous year, indicating substantial debt levels.

Dependence on the performance of a few key products and regions for revenue growth, which may pose risks if unexpected challenges arise in these areas.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on what drove the growth in the tissue business and the outlook for sustaining double-digit growth? A: James Mackin, CEO of Artivion Inc, explained that the growth in the tissue business was driven by the increasing popularity of the Ross procedure, significant price increases implemented last year, and operational improvements that enhanced yields. He expressed confidence in sustaining double-digit growth for the current year due to the ongoing popularity of the Ross procedure, although he noted that there are constraints on the availability of tissue valves.

Q: Why are you maintaining EBITDA guidance despite a strong start to the year? A: Lance Berry, CFO of Artivion Inc, mentioned that it is still early in the year and part of the strong start was due to timing on R&D spend, which is expected to be utilized throughout the year. He emphasized the need for caution before adjusting the guidance.

Q: Could you discuss the shift in gears in terms of leverage and any fundamental changes in sales or marketing? A: James Mackin highlighted that the company's success is driven by a combination of highly differentiated products, strong global channels, and robust clinical data supporting their products. He noted that recent clinical data releases have further reinforced the strength of their offerings, contributing to their performance.

Q: How much market share is left for On-X in the mechanical space, and what are the opportunities to expand into the bioprosthetic market? A: James Mackin stated that On-X currently holds about a 30% share globally in the mechanical valve market, with greater penetration in the U.S. He sees significant room for growth, particularly internationally. Regarding the bioprosthetic segment, he mentioned the potential to explore opportunities given the strong data but indicated that the primary focus remains on dominating the mechanical segment.

Q: What are the key growth contributors for the aortic business, and how do you view its growth for the rest of the year? A: James Mackin attributed the strong growth in the aortic business to their differentiated product portfolio, including proprietary technologies like AMDS and their comprehensive range of stent grafts. He expects continued robust performance driven by these unique offerings and strong clinical data.

Q: In light of the strong data for On-X, do you see an opportunity for pricing power? A: James Mackin acknowledged the potential for pricing power due to the unique positioning of On-X between mechanical and tissue valves, driven by recent compelling clinical data. He suggested that this positioning could provide leverage for price adjustments, although specifics were not discussed.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.


