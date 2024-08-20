Here’s Artisan Select Equity Fund Views on Index’s NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Exposure

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Select Equity Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -0.4% compared to a 4.28% return for the S&P 500 Index and a -2.2% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. Year-to-date the fund increased 10.4% compared to 15.3% and 6.6% return for the indexes. In addition, you can check the fund's top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Artisan Select Equity Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) offers graphics and compute and networking solutions. The one-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 5.23%, and its shares gained 176.79% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On August 19, 2024, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $130.00 per share with a market capitalization of $3.198 trillion.

Artisan Select Equity Fund stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"What’s more, returns are increasingly concentrated in just a few names. Four companies—NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft— generated essentially all of the MSCI ACWI Index’s and S&P 500® Index’s Q2 return. NVIDIA represented nearly 40% of the total return for the MSCI ACWI Index and 44% of the total return for the S&P 500® Index. Said another way, excluding NVIDIA from these indices would have reduced the benchmark’s return by nearly half. Lest this increase in NVIDIA appear too abstract, consider this. NVIDIA’s year-to-date dollar value increase is $1.8 trillion. That’s equivalent to the 2023 increase in US GDP, which is, of course, representative of the collective economic efforts of about 330 million people. NVIDIA’s market cap is now $3 trillion. So is the GDP of France…” (Click here to read the full text)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 5th position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 179 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of the second quarter which was 186 in the previous quarter. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported another record quarter in Q1 with $26 billion in revenues, representing a 262% year-over-year increase. While we acknowledge the potential of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

