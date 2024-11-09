Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial ...

Leverage: Reduced to 39.8%.

AFFO Payout Ratio: Improved to 71%.

Property Sales: Sold properties for an aggregate sale price of $616 million.

Debt to Gross Book Value: Decreased to 39.8% at September 30, 2024, from 49.8% at June 30, 2024.

Investments in Equity Securities: $100.2 million at September 30, 2024.

FFO per Unit: Increased to $0.31 for Q3 2024 from $0.25 in Q3 2023.

AFFO per Unit: Increased to $0.21 for Q3 2024 from $0.13 in Q3 2023.

Unit Buybacks: Purchased 1,630,500 common units and 149,868 preferred units during Q3 2024.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) reduced its overall leverage to 39.8%, showing significant progress in strengthening its balance sheet.

The AFFO payout ratio improved to 71%, indicating better financial health and sustainability.

Successful asset sales in the third quarter generated $616 million, which were primarily used to reduce debt.

The company reported an increase in FFO and AFFO per unit compared to the previous year, reflecting improved financial performance.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) has a substantial pool of unencumbered assets, providing flexibility for future financing and growth opportunities.

Negative Points

The company's income is expected to remain 'lumpy' from quarter to quarter, which may lead to unpredictability in financial performance.

Despite a 25% appreciation, the units continue to trade at a significant discount to the net asset value, indicating potential market undervaluation.

There is uncertainty regarding the recurrence of additional interest income related to the Iris investment.

The strategic review process to unlock and maximize value for unitholders is ongoing, with no definitive outcomes yet.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) faces challenges in the broader real estate market, including potential impacts from fluctuating interest rates and economic conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the nature of the $4.7 million additional interest income mentioned in the MD&A, and is it expected to recur? A: (Jaclyn Koenig, CFO) This additional interest income is related to our Iris investment. It may not recur as it depends on certain metrics surrounding the agreements related to that investment.

Q: Is Artis considering putting the preferred shares back to the JV early next year? A: (Samir Manji, CEO) The plans related to Cominar are fluid, and with positive momentum in the real estate market, it's premature to comment on our intentions regarding the preferred shares. It will depend on various factors, including the capital stack.

