Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) jumps 5.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) stock is up an impressive 221% over the last five years. And in the last week the share price has popped 5.1%. But this could be related to the buoyant market which is up about 5.1% in a week.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Arthur J. Gallagher

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Arthur J. Gallagher achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.5% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 26% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 55.18.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Arthur J. Gallagher, it has a TSR of 242% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Arthur J. Gallagher shareholders are up 20% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 28% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arthur J. Gallagher better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Arthur J. Gallagher has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

