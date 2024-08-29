Arthritic legal secretary asked to work in office loses harassment claim

woman working from home

A legal secretary with arthritis claimed she was being harassed by her employer after being asked to consider coming into the office for two days a week.

Yolanda Pemberton accused RBG Legal, a listed law firm, of discrimination, harassment and victimisation and argued that it had not provided appropriate support. Her claim has now been thrown out by a tribunal.

Staff at the firm were told in the summer of 2021 that they had to return to the office on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

But Ms Pemberton – who suffered from rheumatoid arthritis made worse by mouse-clicking – argued that “injury to my right hand prohibits travel into the office and I will be working from home until at least January 2022”.

RBG did not question her case but asked her to inform HR, legal files show.

Following a period of sick leave, she started a return-to-work plan in December 2022 but “began experiencing problems with her home wi-fi, meaning she could not do much/any of the work she would otherwise have done”.

When those connectivity problems persisted, Ms Pemberton was requested to attend the office but did not go in, the tribunal heard. A remote meeting took place to discuss the impact her absence was having on her team, but no action was taken.

During that meeting, a GP note was received by her bosses recommending that she continue working from home.

The tribunal heard that Ms Pemberton’s boss had “modified his own working habits” in part to accommodate her absence and reduced capacity to work, learning to touch-type as well as working longer hours.

It ruled that she was “never in effect required to work from the office and was only on one occasion reasonably requested to work from the office”.

There was “no doubt” that if she presented good reasons why she should not always work two days a week from the office, those “would have been considered sympathetically”, the tribunal decision said.

The tribunal also said that it “is self-evident to the tribunal that it is more convenient for fee-earners if legal secretaries work at least a significant proportion of their time from the office”.

The judge ruled “without hesitation” that the law firm had attempted to support Ms Pemberton and accommodate the effects of her disability as best they could over three years.

Expressing a desire for her to work some of the time from its office was also not considered “intimidating or offensive”.