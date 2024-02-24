Arrow Minerals Insider Buyers Net AU$1.2m Despite 33% Stock Decline

Insiders who bought Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 33% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the AU$572.9k worth of shares they purchased is now worth AU$1.82m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arrow Minerals

In fact, the recent purchase by David Flanagan was the biggest purchase of Arrow Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.004. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Arrow Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$0.0013 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Arrow Minerals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Arrow Minerals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$439k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Arrow Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Arrow Minerals insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about AU$819k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arrow Minerals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Arrow Minerals insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Arrow Minerals (including 4 which are significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

