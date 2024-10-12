Arrow Exploration (CVE:AXL) shareholders have earned a 26% CAGR over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Arrow Exploration Corp. (CVE:AXL) stock is up an impressive 223% over the last five years. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.0%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Arrow Exploration moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Arrow Exploration has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Arrow Exploration's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Arrow Exploration shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 26% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Arrow Exploration you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

