Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): Among Greenhaven Associates’ Top Stock Picks

Edgar “Ed” Wachenheim III is the founder, CEO, and chairman of Greenhaven Associates, a hedge fund management company that manages over $7 billion in investments. He serves as the vice chairman of the board of Central National-Gottesman, the chairman of WNET's board, a trustee at the Museum of Modern Art, and a life trustee who previously chaired both the executive and investment committees of the New York Public Library. Additionally, he is a trustee emeritus and former vice chair at Skidmore College, as well as a trustee emeritus and past board president of Rye Country Day School. A notable figure in the investment community, Ed’s most recent, prominent achievement is the publishing of his book “Common Stocks and Common Sense” in 2016.

Wachenheim’s book, published by Wiley in April 2016, details his investment strategies and provides insight into his career as a successful value investor. In “Common Stocks and Common Sense”, he explains his approach to investing in undervalued companies that face a low probability of permanent loss, with a goal of achieving an annual return between 15% and 20%. He typically holds stocks for multiple years until they appreciate as expected and makes very few changes to his holdings in the shorter term. Even when his investment thesis proves incorrect, Wachenheim argues that his investments still tend to generate positive returns, given that the stock market has historically returned an average of 9% to 10% annually. His strong emphasis on downside risk and capital preservation is a hallmark of his investment philosophy. He also contributed a chapter to the 2017 book “Harriman's New Book of Investing Rules”, and a second edition of his own book was released in 2022.

Greenhaven Associates was founded in 1987 as a branch of Central National-Gottesman, one of the largest global marketers and distributors of paper, packaging, wood, and metals. Wachenheim invests with a long-term time horizon of three to four years, disregarding short-term performance, analyst predictions, and hedge fund sentiment. This disciplined approach seems to work in Greenhaven Associates’ favor, as the hedge fund has achieved an impressive average annual return of approximately 19% between 1988 and 2017.

Beyond his career in finance, Wachenheim has been deeply involved in philanthropy and nonprofit leadership. He served on the Skidmore College board from 1993 to 2001, where three of his children studied, and later became vice chair and chair of the investment committee until 2003. He has also been a long-time supporter of Williams College, his own alma mater, where a new science center is named after him. Additionally, he is a life trustee of the New York Public Library, where the Trustees Room has been named in his honor. Wachenheim chaired the board of WNET, the PBS affiliate, from 2017 to 2022, having joined the board a year earlier.

