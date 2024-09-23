Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ): When Will It Breakeven?
We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Arq, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARQ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The US$186m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$12m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.1m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Arq's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.
Arq is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Chemicals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$9.9m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 79%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.
We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Arq given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.
One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 9.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.
