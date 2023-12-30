Armstrong World Industries Inc CEO Victor Grizzle Sells 22,914 Shares

On December 28, 2023, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI), according to a recent SEC Filing. Armstrong World Industries Inc is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,914 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history at Armstrong World Industries Inc reveals a pattern of 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the last twelve months.

On the date of the sale, shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc were trading at $99.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.344 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.62, which is above the industry median of 15.11 but below the historical median for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, with a GF Value of $106.03, indicating that Armstrong World Industries Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

