Armada Hoffler Properties Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$667.2m (up 47% from FY 2022).

Funds from operations (FFO): US$90.7m (down 15% from FY 2022).

FFO margin: 14% (down from 24% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

FFO per share: US$1.0 (down from US$1.58 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Armada Hoffler Properties Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 118%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 33% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the REITs industry in the US are expected to grow by 3.8%.

Performance of the American REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 6.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Armada Hoffler Properties you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

