Arm Holdings plc (ARM): Strong Earnings and Royalty Revenue Growth

There has been a lot of buzz around AI startups in the past few years, with funding rounds fetching hundreds of millions of dollars and valuations climbing to record highs. For example, OpenAI, of ChatGPT-fame, has become the most valuable private company in the world with a value of over $150 billion in the past few weeks. No other tech startup in the history of the United States has ever been this valuable before a public offering. This valuation is a reflection of the boundless potential of AI. Latest reports, published by news agency Reuters, reveal that the startup is presently involved in talks with authorities in California, where it is based, over a change in business structure that will allow it to become a for-profit business.

In 2015, OpenAI was founded as a non-profit AI research lab. The shift towards the for-profit tag is likely to make the company even more attractive to investors. OpenAI has many big tech names among investors, including giants like Microsoft. Reports suggest that since the first billion it invested in the startup back in 2019, the tech giant has invested another $12 billion in the AI firm, bringing total investments in the startup to around $13 billion. The extensive capital spending has led to concerns about threats to fat margins at the company and added pressure on profitability. Market intelligence firm Visible Alpha estimates that the tech giant’s capital spending for a single quarter now is more than its annual expenditure used to be until fiscal 2020.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

