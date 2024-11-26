Arm Holdings plc (ARM): Hedge Funds Are Bullish on This Promising New Technology Stock

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Promising New Technology Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) stands against the other promising new technology stocks.

Tech IPO Outlook 2024

After a prolonged slump, the technology IPO is experiencing a revival in 2024, particularly among companies leveraging artificial intelligence. According to a July 10 report by Morgan Stanley, the firm's bankers predict to see at least 10 to 15 tech IPOs this year, driven by the growing interest in AI applications across various sectors, especially within technology and healthcare.

According to Colin Stewart, Morgan Stanley’s Global Head of Technology Equity Capital Markets, understanding a company's role in the evolving AI landscape is crucial for its attractiveness to investors. Companies that demonstrate how AI can transform enterprise operations or customer interactions are more likely to succeed in going public.

The past few years saw a significant decline in IPO activity due to high interest rates and lower company valuations. Many tech firms opted to delay their offerings as capital became more expensive. However, as the market adjusts to these higher rates, companies are realizing they cannot postpone their IPOs indefinitely. The need for liquidity and public financing is prompting many large private firms to consider going public again.

AI has been a revolutionary addition to the healthcare segment as well. Companies are increasingly focused on harnessing vast amounts of data to drive improvements in patient care and medical research. By developing systems that can analyze complex datasets such as electronic health records, imaging data, and genomic information. These firms are positioning themselves as essential players in the healthcare ecosystem. The ability to generate proprietary datasets that power AI applications is becoming a key factor in attracting investor interest.

Moreover, George Chan, the EY Global IPO Leader in a report regarding global IPO trends Q3 2024, highlighted several critical insights. His observations reflect a complex interplay of economic factors influencing IPO activity amid a backdrop of global challenges. Chan noted that the global IPO market in Q3 2024 has shown signs of cautious optimism, despite facing a global economic slowdown, market volatility, and geopolitical shifts. There was a year-over-year decline in both the number of IPOs and proceeds, down 14% to 310 IPOs and 35% to $24.9 billion. However, Q3 did see a modest increase in IPO launches compared to the first two quarters of the year.

