Arm Holdings plc (ARM) CEO Rene Haas Highlights AI-Driven Demand as Firm Surpasses 300 Billion Chip Shipments

Artificial intelligence has penetrated every aspect of our lives. The latest indication of this comes from the Vatican, which recently revealed new AI-enabled features for Saint Peter's Basilica, a historic church, that allows virtual access to Renaissance-era architectural treasures for enhanced tours for visitors. News agency Reuters reports that tech giant Microsoft and heritage startup Iconem worked with the Vatican on a new interactive website, a digital replica of the basilica and two AI-enabled exhibitions. Per the report, the 3D model of the area was developed using drones, cameras and lasers. AI algorithms then pieced together, elaborated and completed the data.

AI has truly revolutionized the world. For example, AI tools that are available in the market today can undertake many time-consuming tasks intelligently, like gathering and organizing information, and drafting documents and presentations. Peter Morici, an American economist, recently noted in an opinion piece for Market Watch that the legal and other liabilities when AI agents are allowed to act on behalf of humans may be without limit. Morici was contextualizing the advancement of AI tools in sectors like education, finance, safety and security, as well as healthcare and medicine.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Market Capitalization: $149 Billion

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers. According to Rene Haas, the CEO of the firm, more than 300 billion Arm-based chips have been shipped to customers all over the world. Haas made the comments during the second quarter earnings call. Haas highlighted the importance of AI during his remarks, noting that AI was everywhere and Arm was the only compute platform that could run AI from the edge to the cloud. Per Haas, AI was driving demand for performance and power-efficient compute platforms everywhere.

