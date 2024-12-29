Is Arm Holdings plc (ARM) the Best New Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) stands against the other new stocks.

US public markets continue to brace themselves for a 2025 resurgence, which should be led by interest rate cuts, pent-up investor demand, and a growing backlog of IPO expectations. As per PwC, there are over 700 unicorns in the private market as a result of the subdued IPO activity over the previous 3 years.

Many IPO candidates, which also include some unicorns, have utilized this time to improve and strengthen their finances and transition to sustainable growth models. Apart from this, pressure continues to mount on private equity fund managers to return capital after an elongated exit dry spell, reported PwC.

IPO Market Analysis – A Quick Recap

As per PwC, the traditional IPO market saw its gradual comeback in 2024, with proceeds garnered ~50% higher than in 2023 and ~4x the amount raised in 2022. The IPO activity was broad-based, with strong participation from sectors such as technology, life sciences, consumer markets, and financial services. Stock prices of this year’s traditional IPOs appreciated ~29%, surpassing the S&P 500 index’s return of ~27% on a YTD basis (ended 26th December 2024). This highlights the strength, investor interest, and traction in new offerings.

PwC went on to add that IPO activity saw a strong increase in 2024, with 61 traditional IPOs garnering more than $26.4 billion YTD, which was in line with the combined total number of IPOs in 2022 and 2023, which witnessed 28 and 35 IPOs, respectively. Despite this improvement, IPO activity remained short of early anticipations and historical levels of activity. This is because several IPO candidates decided to stay on the sidelines as they waited for a clearer economic picture after the U.S. presidential elections.

READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In.

What Lies Ahead?

The continued rate cuts and a stable policy environment should boost investor confidence, which can help create more favorable market conditions. PwC gave a 60% probability of a “soft landing” scenario and a 20% probability of an optimistic “no landing.” Notably, both of these scenarios offer a supportive environment for IPOs.

As per Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE, 2025 year will be an active one for the IPOs. Also, Reuters highlighted that reduced interest rates and inflation slowdown should act as catalysts for new listings. Furthermore, the expected easing of regulations under the new Administration paints a positive picture of the deal activity in capital markets. Bloomberg reported that, as per Goldman Sachs, the number of IPOs in the tech sector is expected to more than double next year.

Story Continues