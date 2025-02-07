Arm Holdings plc (ARM): Among The Chip Stocks In Focus Amid Tech Selloff

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 35 Chip Stocks In Focus Amid Tech Selloff. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) stands against the other chip stocks.
The semiconductor industry is on a trajectory of rapid growth, with global revenues expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. According to a report on the industry by professional services firm PwC, this expansion is fueled by advancements in memory technology, the rise of automotive semiconductors, regional self-sufficiency initiatives, purpose-built silicon, and the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Per the report, Memory integrated circuits (ICs), particularly DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), have been the fastest-growing semiconductor segment. In 2024, DRAM is projected to contribute 14% of total semiconductor revenue. HBM, essential for AI and high-performance computing (HPC), is expected to grow at a 64% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in bit growth and a 58% CAGR in revenue through 2028. As big companies leverage HBM for AI workloads, closer collaboration is required between foundries and memory firms to integrate logic and memory components effectively.
PwC highlights that the automotive semiconductor market reached $76 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $117 billion by 2028, driven by electric vehicle (EV) adoption and software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Power semiconductors, particularly those utilizing silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), are expected to reach $6 billion, comprising 18% of the market by 2028. Meanwhile, automotive system-on-chip (SoC) revenue was $7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 17% CAGR through 2028, supporting real-time data processing, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and infotainment. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the semiconductor supply chain, prompting major economies to pursue self-sufficiency. By 2027, approximately $400 billion in government funding is expected to be allocated to semiconductor initiatives.
The US has already awarded $29.5 billion in grants and $25.1 billion in loans, with total investments projected to reach $348 billion by 2030. The European Union has allocated $46 billion for incentives, while China has invested over $190 billion through its National Integrated Circuit Investment Fund and local initiatives. South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan have also introduced tax incentives and subsidies to boost domestic semiconductor production. The demand for custom ICs tailored to specific applications is surging, especially in data centers, video processing, and network security. By 2028, the market for data center custom ICs is expected to reach $24 billion. AI is a critical growth driver for the semiconductor industry, requiring GPUs, accelerators, and HBM. The AI-specific silicon market is forecasted to reach $150 billion by 2028.
Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38
Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers. In the earnings calls for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, CEO Rene Haas highlighted that AI demand was driving strong momentum across Arm's ecosystem, resulting in record total revenue and royalty revenue for Q3 2025. He noted that total revenue grew 19% year-on-year, exceeding the high-end of guidance, while royalty revenue increased 23% year-on-year. Haas pointed to the adoption of Armv9 and CSS technologies as key growth drivers across end markets, including smartphones, data centers, and IoT. He cited MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC and flagship smartphones from Oppo and Vivo as examples of successful product deployment.
