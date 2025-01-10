Arm Holdings (ARM) Considers Acquiring Ampere Computing to Enhance AI and Data Center Chips

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 13 AI News and Ratings You Probably Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) stands against other AI stocks.
As per a CNBC report, in 2025, significant changes are expected in global AI regulation, especially in the U.S., the EU, and the UK. President-elect Donald Trump, who is supported by business leaders like Elon Musk, may influence AI policies, with Musk’s experience in AI raising expectations for U.S. advancements. In Europe, the EU’s AI Act has introduced comprehensive regulations, but tensions with U.S. tech companies are still there over its strict measures.
Meanwhile, the U.K. is considering a more flexible, principles-based approach, especially regarding the use of copyrighted content for AI training. Additionally, U.S. and China relations could affect global AI development, with both countries competing for AI dominance and potentially creating safety regulations to prevent uncontrolled AI advancements.
Navigating the AI Investment Landscape
AI is driving a major transformation in technology as significant investments are being funneled into infrastructure, data centers, and the AI value chain. Companies are rapidly building out AI infrastructure, with an increasing focus on supply chain components beyond just semiconductors, which highlight potential profits in sectors like memory, cooling, and fiber optics.
Jon McNeill, co-founder of Vistashares, discussed the impact of AI infrastructure on investment opportunities in an interview with Romaine Bostick and Scarlet Fu of Bloomberg. He explained that while AI’s impact on data centers is often discussed in terms of semiconductors, the actual supply chain involves different elements, such as memory, cooling, and fiber optics. McNeill emphasized the potential for profits in the AI supply chain, especially for investors looking beyond the major producers to lesser-known companies.
He also addressed the risks of international investments and noted that while the U.S. dominates the AI sector, Asia is rapidly building its own AI infrastructure. McNeill highlighted the growing value of AI applications in autonomous driving and robotics, which could drive significant economic growth. He pointed to large investments in data centers, such as AWS’ $11 billion investment in Georgia, as signs that this growth will continue, with the major tech companies leading the charge in the AI race.
Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38
Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) designs and licenses CPU products and related technologies for semiconductor companies, supporting markets such as automotive, consumer tech, and IoT. The company also focuses on AI, offering system IPs, microprocessors, and compute platforms for various applications.
SoftBank Group and Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) are reportedly exploring a potential acquisition of Ampere Computing, a semiconductor designer backed by Oracle, as per Bloomberg. Ampere was valued at $8 billion during a 2021 SoftBank investment proposal and the company is assessing strategic options and has attracted interest from Arm and other potential buyers. The company has faced challenges in pursuing an IPO and operates in a competitive market with increasing demand for AI-focused chips like Nvidia’s accelerators, the report states. A potential deal would align with Arm’s push to expand into data center processors and improve its capabilities with Ampere’s engineering expertise.
Overall, ARM ranks 11th on our list of AI news and ratings you probably missed. While we acknowledge the potential of ARM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ARM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
