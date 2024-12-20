ARK Invest Shifts Focus: Adds Tempus AI, Reduces Tesla Holdings

Under the direction of Cathie Wood, ARK Invest has made significant portfolio changes indicating a deliberate turn toward new technologies. Valued at around $11.95 million, the firm's ARK Innovation ETF and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF together bought 348,295 shares of Tempus AI (TEM, Financials). With ARKK buying 302,649 shares and ARKG acquiring 45,406 shares, this action emphasizes ARK's growing interest in artificial intelligence uses within the healthcare industry.

Selling 14,016 shares at $6.17 million, ARKK dropped its stake in Tesla (TSLA, Financials). Reflecting an attempt to control concentration concerns after the major stock increase, the sell follows a larger trend of reducing Tesla exposure. Even with the cuts, Tesla is among ARK's biggest assets.

In other deals, ARKK sold 33,402 shares of data analytics company Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financials) for $2.39 million, implying a tech industry recalibration of its interests. For $1.6 million the ARKG ETF also offloaded 44,502 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS, Financials). This was yet another step in lowering Ionis exposure, in line with previous ARK sales activity.

ARKG also increased its Personalis Inc. (PSNL, Financials) ownership by purchasing 10,734 shares valued $38,213. Given ARK's ongoing emphasis on genomics-driven innovationespecially in smaller-cap biotech companiesthis acquisition fits well.

These deals highlight ARK Invest's dual strategy of managing portfolio risk and focusing money on sectors with transforming potential. The company's growing involvement in Tempus AI points to hope for its ability to drive developments in AI-powered genomics, therefore establishing it as a major participant in the market for healthcare technologies.

