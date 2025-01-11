Arjan Huisman Bought 5.9% More Shares In Van Lanschot Kempen

Potential Van Lanschot Kempen NV (AMS:VLK) shareholders may wish to note that the COO & Member of Management Board, Arjan Huisman, recently bought €210k worth of stock, paying €44.82 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Van Lanschot Kempen

Notably, that recent purchase by Arjan Huisman is the biggest insider purchase of Van Lanschot Kempen shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €44.10). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Van Lanschot Kempen insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ENXTAM:VLK Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2025

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Van Lanschot Kempen insiders own about €72m worth of shares. That equates to 3.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Van Lanschot Kempen Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Van Lanschot Kempen we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Van Lanschot Kempen has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

