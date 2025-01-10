GuruFocus.com
Aritzia Inc (ATZAF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong U.S. ...
  • Net Revenue: $729 million, an increase of 12% from last year.

  • Comparable Sales Growth: 6.6%.

  • Normalized Net Revenue Growth: 16%.

  • Normalized Comparable Sales Growth: 9.2%.

  • Net Revenue in the United States: $404 million, a 24% increase.

  • Normalized Net Revenue Growth in the United States: 27%.

  • Net Revenue in Canada: $325 million, a decrease of 0.6%.

  • Normalized Net Revenue Growth in Canada: 5%.

  • Retail Channel Net Revenue: $487 million, a 10% increase.

  • Normalized Retail Net Revenue Growth: 13%.

  • E-commerce Net Revenue: $242 million, a 14% increase.

  • Normalized E-commerce Growth: 22%.

  • Gross Profit: $333 million, a 23% increase.

  • Gross Profit Margin: 45.8%, up 430 basis points.

  • SG&A Expenses: $216 million, up 15%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $136 million, a 49% increase.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 18.7%, up 470 basis points.

  • Inventory: $462 million, up 16%.

  • Free Cash Flow: $104 million.

  • Cash Balance: $207 million.

  • Share Repurchase: 134,000 shares, $5.9 million returned to shareholders.

Release Date: January 09, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Aritzia Inc (ATZAF) reported a 16% increase in net revenue for the third quarter, driven by strong e-commerce momentum and geographic expansion.

  • The company achieved record-breaking sales during the Black Fiveday event, with nearly 40% of stores reaching all-time sales records.

  • Net revenue in the United States increased by 27% in the third quarter, showcasing the brand's growing popularity and successful expansion efforts.

  • Aritzia Inc (ATZAF) opened 11 new and repositioned boutiques in the last 12 months, including flagship locations in key markets like SoHo and Chicago.

  • The company reported a 23% increase in gross profit, with a gross profit margin improvement of 430 basis points, driven by better inventory management and lower markdown rates.

Negative Points

  • Net revenue in Canada decreased by 0.6% from the previous year, indicating challenges in the Canadian market.

  • The company faced an 80-basis-point headwind from higher freight costs, impacting overall profitability.

  • SG&A expenses increased by 15%, driven by higher variable selling costs and strategic investments, leading to a 90-basis-point increase as a percentage of net revenue.

  • Despite strong performance, the company remains cautious about macroeconomic challenges, particularly in Canada.

  • The repositioning of the Chicago flagship faced complex construction issues, resulting in a longer payback period compared to other locations.

