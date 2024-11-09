Arista Networks, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions
A week ago, Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.9% to hit US$1.8b. Arista Networks reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$2.33, which was a notable 20% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.
Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Arista Networks from 22 analysts is for revenues of US$8.21b in 2025. If met, it would imply a huge 24% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 5.4% to US$8.94. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.83 in 2025. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.
The consensus price target rose 9.6% to US$409despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Arista Networks' earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Arista Networks, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$500 and the most bearish at US$265 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Arista Networks shareholders.
One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Arista Networks' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 19% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 25% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Arista Networks' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.
The Bottom Line
The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.
With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Arista Networks. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Arista Networks going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..
