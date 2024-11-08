Is Arista Networks (ANET) Poised for a Breakthrough in AI and Cloud Networking?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 15 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) stands against other trending AI stocks on the latest analyst ratings and news.
The AI Boom in Big Tech is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. This past week, artificial intelligence was the key focus for the Big Five, which together are valued at more than $10 trillion. The reporting season not only highlighted the push these big tech companies are making in AI investments but also demonstrated that they aren’t afraid to take it up any further than they already have. Previously, concerns regarding the returns from substantial AI investments had led to negative investor sentiment and even triggered a sell-off in major AI plays. However, some results are demonstrating that AI investments may be worth the wait.
“The AI theme is intact if you’re the mega caps,” as companies show that they can monetize their investments while maintaining existing profitability. As long as that infrastructure continues to be built, then we continue to be in a good place for the broader AI trade”.
That said, executives of the major AI plays have fair-warned that their AI splurges will continue next year. Tech giants are racing to secure high-end chips and build sprawling data centers, forging partnerships with energy providers and much more. Each company wants to prove to Wall Street that these investments will eventually lead to greater profitability as compared to their current businesses.
Ray Wang, principal analyst and founder at Constellation Research, believes that only a handful of technology names will be able to come out at the top, especially considering the high costs related to AI. This makes the situation quite favorable for well-capitalized companies.
The Latest Developments in AI
As companies ramp up their spending on AI, let’s take a closer look at how other AI players are advancing to make headlines. For starters, Perplexity, an AI conversational search engine that uses large language models to answer queries, has announced a dedicated hub for US general election information. Even though the AI-powered search engine has been seen to hallucinate from time to time, the company is keen on showing its trustworthiness when it comes to tracking election results.
“Starting Tuesday, we’ll be offering live updates on elections by leveraging data from The Associated Press so you can stay informed on presidential, senate, and house races at both a state and national level. Thank you to Democracy Works for granting us access to your Elections API to help power these experiences.”
The company’s election hub provides answers to election-related questions, as well as AI-generated analyses on ballot measures, policy stances, candidates, and endorsements.
In other news, Noma Security, a stealth mode startup specializing in Enterprise, Cyber Security, and Artificial Intelligence, is said to be developing tools to identify vulnerable data pipelines and code in data science environments, as well as threats like prompt injection attacks.
“Existing tools are designed for the traditional software lifecycle. However, the data and AI lifecycle is inherently different. It involves distinct R&D processes, relies on different technologies, and faces unique technical vulnerabilities within AI models.”
Talking about the AI pioneer OpenAI, reports from Bloomberg state that the company is in talks with California’s attorney general’s office about the process of becoming a for-profit entity. While a shift to being a for-profit company would mark a drastic reversal in the governance structure for the company, the move would also make the firm more attractive to investors.
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 65
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is an American computer networking company engaged in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. The company’s products are especially relevant for hyperscalers who are ramping up their data center infrastructure to scale their cloud computing capabilities.
On November 1st, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a “Buy” rating on Arista Networks with a price target of $410.00. The analyst rating is derived from a number of factors that highlight the company’s potential for growth. Even though the company’s upcoming quarterly report demonstrates a lack of catalysts, the company maintains a strong position due to its conservative management and long-term opportunities in the networking sector, which is particularly appealing in a volatile market environment.
Moreover, while there is no change in the 2025 guidance or even in AI revenue targets, positive remarks in these areas could act as a catalyst for stock appreciation. There is an anticipation of a top-line beat in the upcoming earnings report signifying a potential recovery from recent stock declines, combined with the company’s advancements in AI trials, supporting the Buy rating.
Overall, ANET ranks 9th on our list of trending AI stocks on the latest analyst ratings and news. While we acknowledge the potential of ANET as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ANET but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
