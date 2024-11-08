Is Arista Networks (ANET) Poised for a Breakthrough in AI and Cloud Networking?

We recently published a list of 15 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) stands against other trending AI stocks on the latest analyst ratings and news.

The AI Boom in Big Tech is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. This past week, artificial intelligence was the key focus for the Big Five, which together are valued at more than $10 trillion. The reporting season not only highlighted the push these big tech companies are making in AI investments but also demonstrated that they aren’t afraid to take it up any further than they already have. Previously, concerns regarding the returns from substantial AI investments had led to negative investor sentiment and even triggered a sell-off in major AI plays. However, some results are demonstrating that AI investments may be worth the wait.

“The AI theme is intact if you’re the mega caps,” as companies show that they can monetize their investments while maintaining existing profitability. As long as that infrastructure continues to be built, then we continue to be in a good place for the broader AI trade”.

That said, executives of the major AI plays have fair-warned that their AI splurges will continue next year. Tech giants are racing to secure high-end chips and build sprawling data centers, forging partnerships with energy providers and much more. Each company wants to prove to Wall Street that these investments will eventually lead to greater profitability as compared to their current businesses.

Ray Wang, principal analyst and founder at Constellation Research, believes that only a handful of technology names will be able to come out at the top, especially considering the high costs related to AI. This makes the situation quite favorable for well-capitalized companies.

The Latest Developments in AI

As companies ramp up their spending on AI, let’s take a closer look at how other AI players are advancing to make headlines. For starters, Perplexity, an AI conversational search engine that uses large language models to answer queries, has announced a dedicated hub for US general election information. Even though the AI-powered search engine has been seen to hallucinate from time to time, the company is keen on showing its trustworthiness when it comes to tracking election results.

“Starting Tuesday, we’ll be offering live updates on elections by leveraging data from The Associated Press so you can stay informed on presidential, senate, and house races at both a state and national level. Thank you to Democracy Works for granting us access to your Elections API to help power these experiences.”

