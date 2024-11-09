Argus Downgrades Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) to Hold Amid Concerns Over Valuation and Market Volatility in High-Growth Tech

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

The extent to which AI tech may disrupt life as we know it in the coming years is still shrouded in mystery. However, multiple organizations have been making an effort to quantize these changes for a better understanding of the evolving business landscape. For example, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a London-based non-profit group, recently released a report detailing that AI may displace between 1 million to 3 million private sector jobs in the United Kingdom alone in the coming years. However, the report also stressed that the ultimate rise in unemployment will be in the low hundreds of thousands as growth in technology also creates new roles. Estimates from the non-profit suggest that at the peak of AI-led disruption, between 60,000 and 275,000 jobs will be displaced every year over a couple of decades.

This number was put into larger context by the institute by highlighting that the average number of job losses in the European country over the past decade had been 450,000 a year. The AI-led disruption seems modest compared to these figures, per the report. The report further underlined that a common lesson was that AI was likely to increase the dynamism of the labor market by prompting more workers to leave existing jobs and start new ones. The institute noted that administrative and secretarial jobs would be the most exposed to the new technology, followed by sales and customer service, and banking and finance. The think tank research further claimed that deployment of AI could raise GDP by up to 1% over the next five years, rising to up to 6% by 2035.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

