Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,293.00
    +32.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,175.68
    -26.71 (-0.51%)
     

  • DOW

    38,678.98
    -213.82 (-0.55%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7359
    -0.0009 (-0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.65
    -0.78 (-0.90%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,599.57
    -3,894.30 (-3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,367.60
    +16.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,071.82
    -1.89 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3660
    -0.0580 (-1.31%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,185.88
    -68.07 (-0.42%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.86
    +0.67 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,934.85
    -8.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,773.13
    +426.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6777
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. STOCKS TURN LOWER AS WALL STREET AWAITS INFLATION REPORT

All three major indexes reversed earlier session gains on Tuesday

Argentina's Milei to visit Tesla factory, meet Musk this week

Reuters
·1 min read
Argentina's President Javier Milei attends a business event in Buenos Aires

(Reuters) - Argentine President Javier Milei is set to visit a Tesla factory in Texas and meet with the firm's chief executive Elon Musk on Saturday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters on Tuesday.

Argentina is the world's fourth-largest producer of lithium, a critical component to the batteries that power Tesla's electric vehicles.

Musk has expressed an affinity in the past for Milei and his libertarian politics, posting on his messaging platform X that "prosperity is ahead for Argentina," following Milei's election in November.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Bill Berkrot)