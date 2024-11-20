Argentina's Milei pivots to pragmatism in first talks with China's Xi after playing spoiler at G20

LA PAZ, Boliva (AP) — Last year, then-presidential candidate Javier Milei declared Argentina would not “make deals with communists” in China or Brazil, calling their leaders “murderers” and “thieves” in a bid to channel the populist energies of Donald Trump and other global far-right icons into a winning political message.

But Tuesday, President Milei found himself at the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and vowing to boost trade with the Asian powerhouse, a day after his economy minister signed a preliminary agreement to export Argentine natural gas to Brazil.

Milei even acquiesced to a joint declaration endorsed by world leaders late Monday despite his earlier attempts to play spoiler to the G20 host, Brazil’s left-wing president Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva who was once called by Milei a “corrupt communist."

The final moments of the high-profile summit Tuesday revealed Milei's more pragmatic streak, coming as a surprise after the irascible president sought to undercut various international initiatives — withdrawing Argentine negotiators from the U.N. climate summit, casting the only “no” votes on two U.N. resolutions, one supporting Indigenous rights and another advocating for an end to violence against women, and roiling negotiations at the G20 summit.

Argentine resistance to the joint G20 communiqué in the past few days focused on clauses related to the taxation of the super-rich and regulation of online speech, diplomats said. Argentine delegates also sought to block language about gender equality and references to the U.N. 2030 agenda on sustainable development, which Milei has decried as socialist.

Critics saw the Argentine president as a saboteur. Supporters cheered Milei as a leader of the “new world disorder.” Fresh off a trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where he ranted against socialism and rubbed shoulders with the president-elect and tech billionaire Elon Musk, Milei initially seemed immune to such concerns in Rio.

Milei's office issued a harsh statement citing his objections to the G20 declaration. But the president ultimately signed onto it under enormous international pressure.

“Argentina is not a great power and it is in a very difficult situation economically," said Roberto Goulart Menezes, a professor of international relations at the University of Brasilia. That pressure, he added, was “enough for Argentina to finally reduce its opposition.”

During Milei's first-ever meeting with President Xi on Tuesday, the leaders discussed their “current trade and financial ties" and “desire to continue exploring new opportunities to expand and improve,” the Argentine presidency said in a statement, along with a photo of the presidents sharing a warm handshake. It said the leaders had invited each other to visit.

