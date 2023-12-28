The areas that defied house price falls in 2023

Huddersfield boasts more than 3,000 listed buildings, idyllic canals, and one of the largest indoor markets in the UK - TravellingLight /Alamy Stock Photo

Huddersfield has weathered the house price downturn best over the past year, analysis shows.

The average property value in the market town in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, rose from £253,000 to £275,000 in the year to October – an increase of 8.7pc, or £22,000, according to lender Halifax.

Bradford, also in West Yorkshire, had the second-biggest house price increase in the last year, followed by Falkirk in the Central Lowlands of Scotland.

In Bradford, prices jumped 8.5pc (£15,000) from £178,000 to £193,000, while in Falkirk the uplift was 6pc (£12,000), from £196,000 to £208,000.

By contrast, average property values for the whole of the UK fell 3.2pc during the same period, Halifax data shows.

Oliver Bolton, of estate agents Ryder & Dutton, said buyers have flocked to Huddersfield because it offers ample amounts of green space combined with a quick commute to Leeds and Manchester.

During the pandemic, some buyers left cities for rural areas where they could afford bigger properties that were more comfortable for remote working.

Since then, many employers have favoured a hybrid approach, demanding employees show their faces a few days a week but allowing them to continue partly working from home.

As a consequence, Mr Bolton said places like Huddersfield have come out trumps because they offer buyers the best of both worlds.

He said: “You’ve got a lot of people working from home and they can do that there, as well as commute to Manchester or Leeds if that’s where their office is based.

“You’ve got that countryside in some of our Holme Valley areas and Colne Valley areas around here, but then they’re about half an hour away from Manchester and Leeds if they need to get there.”

Huddersfield is surrounded by countryside and home to scenic parks including Greenhead Park and Beaumont Park. The Peak District National Park is about half an hour away.

Just six miles away is the picture-postcard town of Holmfirth, which is a popular tourist destination.

A hub of industrial heritage, Huddersfield boasts more than 3,000 listed buildings dating back to the 1800s, idyllic canals, and one of the largest indoor markets in the UK.

Residents have access to several museums, galleries, and theatres, including the Lawrence Batley Theatre.

Just half an hour to the north of Huddersfield is Bradford, which offers a similar commute to Leeds.

Mark Bower, of Hamilton Bower estate agents, said Bradford has regained some of its popularity as some people headed back to cities after the pandemic.

He said: “There was that rush of moving away from town cities and trying to get some more open space – gardens were very popular at that time – but as we got back to normal those places close to the town centre became popular again, where you can meet friends and there are things to do.

“That access to local attractions has certainly come back into play. There was a bit of a rush to get away from city centres after Covid but that’s wearing off a bit now. People want to be close to where it’s busy and thriving.”

Mr Bower said buyers feel Bradford offers good value for money compared to the surrounding areas. In the larger cities of Leeds and Manchester, buyers tend to pay more.

Mr Bower said the so-called “curry capital of the UK” has a diverse mix of communities from all over Britain as well as other countries, adding: “We meet people who’ve come from outside the area and they’re really impressed with the choice of restaurants.”

Known for its cinematic heritage, Bradford is home to the National Science and Media Museum, Alhambra Theatre and Cartwright Hall Art Gallery.

Kim Kinnaird, director of mortgages at Halifax, said: “Across the UK, this year’s market has been hit by the squeeze on mortgage affordability, but there’s been a big difference in how house prices have performed in towns and cities across the country.”

Faring worst was Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, where property values slumped by 15pc, or £31,000.

Other areas that performed poorly were Perth in Scotland (-14.1pc) and Stockport in Greater Manchester (-13.3pc).

