Arcosa's (NYSE:ACA) Shareholders Have More To Worry About Than Only Soft Earnings

Last week's earnings announcement from Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was disappointing to investors, with a sluggish profit figure. Our analysis has found some reasons to be concerned, beyond the weak headline numbers.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

To properly understand Arcosa's profit results, we need to consider the US$25m gain attributed to unusual items. While it's always nice to have higher profit, a large contribution from unusual items sometimes dampens our enthusiasm. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. If Arcosa doesn't see that contribution repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to drop over the current year.

Our Take On Arcosa's Profit Performance

Arguably, Arcosa's statutory earnings have been distorted by unusual items boosting profit. Because of this, we think that it may be that Arcosa's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. But the good news is that its EPS growth over the last three years has been very impressive. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Arcosa and we think they deserve your attention.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Arcosa's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

