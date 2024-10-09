Arcosa Inc (ACA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Acquisitions ...

Revenue Growth: Second quarter consolidated revenues increased 14% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA Growth: Adjusted EBITDA grew 31%, with a 230 basis point margin expansion.

Construction Products Revenue: Increased 4% year-over-year; freight-adjusted revenues increased 6%.

Construction Products Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 22%, with a 360 basis point margin expansion year-over-year.

Engineered Structures Revenue: Increased 33% due to higher utility structure and wind tower volumes.

Engineered Structures Adjusted EBITDA: Grew 48%, with a 160 basis point margin expansion.

Transportation Products Revenue: Roughly flat, with higher barge revenue offset by lower Steel Components revenue.

Transportation Products Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 7%, with a 90 basis point margin expansion.

Operating Cash Flow: Year-to-date operating cash flow of $119 million, down $36 million year-over-year.

Capital Expenditures: Year-to-date CapEx of $102 million, with full-year guidance of $190 million to $205 million.

Free Cash Flow: Year-to-date free cash flow of $24 million, down $58 million from the prior period.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA: 1.5 times, with available liquidity of $393 million.

Backlog: Utility, wind, and related structures backlog of $1.3 billion, with 37% expected delivery in 2024.

Stavola Acquisition: $1.2 billion acquisition, expected to be accretive to free cash flow per share.

Steel Components Divestiture: Sale for $137 million, expected to close in the third quarter.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) reported record quarterly revenues and adjusted EBITDA, with a 31% growth in adjusted EBITDA and a 230 basis points margin expansion.

The company raised the low end of its 2024 full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting strong business momentum.

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) announced the acquisition of Stavola for $1.2 billion, expanding its geographic footprint and enhancing its construction materials platform.

The integration of recent acquisitions, such as Ameron Pole Products, is progressing well, contributing positively to the company's performance.

The company's aggregates business benefited from strong pricing momentum, which, along with disciplined cost control, offset volume headwinds.

Negative Points

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) experienced volume headwinds in its aggregates business due to elevated rainfall, particularly in Texas.

The company's free cash flow decreased by $58 million year-over-year due to increased working capital requirements.

The acquisition of Stavola will temporarily increase Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)'s leverage, with a pro forma leverage ratio of 3.7 times.

The company did not book any new wind tower orders during the quarter, although discussions with customers are ongoing.

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) reported a low book-to-bill ratio of 0.4 for barge orders, indicating potential challenges in maintaining order momentum.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the potential for further consolidation in the market following the Stavola acquisition? A: Antonio Carideo, President and CEO, explained that the New York and New Jersey markets are stable with high margins. There are opportunities for consolidation, both in the main market and surrounding areas. While the focus is currently on deleveraging, there are organic growth opportunities and potential for bolt-on acquisitions in the future.

Q: What is the outlook for wind tower orders and the barge business? A: Antonio Carideo noted that wind tower orders are expected to ramp up as projects develop, with good visibility into 2025. For the barge business, demand for liquid barges remains strong, and the company is focused on maintaining capacity and securing orders at favorable margins. Steel prices have decreased, which is beneficial for the barge business.

Q: How does the Stavola acquisition impact Arcosa's portfolio simplification strategy? A: Antonio Carideo stated that the acquisition aligns with the strategy to simplify and reduce cyclicality. While the focus is on deleveraging, the company remains open to further portfolio simplification and M&A opportunities as conditions allow.

Q: What is the expected impact of the Stavola acquisition on Arcosa's seasonality and margins? A: Gail Peck, CFO, mentioned that the acquisition will introduce more seasonality due to the Northeast operations, with a potential 175 basis point impact on Q1 margins. However, the full-year margin is expected to be accretive, with Stavola's 35% EBITDA margin enhancing overall profitability.

Q: How are pricing dynamics in the New York and New Jersey markets compared to Arcosa's legacy business? A: Reid Essl, Group President, noted that pricing in these markets has improved, with hard rock volumes supporting elevated pricing. The competitive landscape includes larger peers, which is favorable for maintaining disciplined pricing strategies.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

