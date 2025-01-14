archTIS And 2 Other ASX Penny Stocks To Watch

After a rocky start to the week, the Australian market appears to be on an upswing, with ASX 200 futures indicating a potential rise. In this context of fluctuating markets and economic pressures, investors often seek opportunities that offer growth at lower entry points. Penny stocks, though an older term, continue to attract attention as they represent smaller or newer companies that may provide value and potential upside when backed by solid fundamentals.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.775 A$142.2M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.575 A$67.4M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.535 A$331.78M ★★★★★☆ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.89 A$239.61M ★★★★★★ Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) A$1.94 A$108.78M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.95 A$317.49M ★★★★★★ SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) A$1.59 A$235.35M ★★★★★★ Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) A$1.265 A$108M ★★★★★☆ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.525 A$747.37M ★★★★★☆ Servcorp (ASX:SRV) A$4.89 A$482.47M ★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: archTIS Limited designs and develops products, solutions, and services for secure information sharing and collaboration both in Australia and internationally, with a market cap of A$20.06 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue from selling software and services, amounting to A$9.80 million.

Market Cap: A$20.06M

archTIS Limited, with a market cap of A$20.06 million, is focused on secure information sharing and collaboration, generating A$9.80 million in revenue. Despite being unprofitable and having a negative return on equity of -45.07%, the company has more cash than debt and sufficient cash runway for over a year based on current free cash flow. Recent strategic moves include seeking M&A opportunities to bolster growth while maintaining stable weekly volatility at 7%. The appointment of Dr. Marcus Thompson as a non-executive director adds significant expertise in cybersecurity and defense to the board's capabilities.

ASX:AR9 Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Motio Limited is an audience experience and digital place-based media company in Australia with a market cap of A$9.29 million.