Is Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) the Most Profitable Value Stock To Invest In?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Profitable Value Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) stands against the other most profitable value stocks to invest in.

Rotating Back to Value Sectors is the Better Option

Value investing is essentially focused on looking at stocks trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Such stocks happen to be more mature, less volatile, and have strong fundamentals. 2024 has been significant for defensive and value stocks, especially considering that growth stocks have been trading at high valuations all year round. Analysts expect the Magnificent Seven to shed their valuation significantly and investors continue to remain cautious amid a turbulent market environment.

On October 22, Brian Mulberry, Zacks Investment Management client portfolio manager, joined Wealth! on Yahoo Finance to discuss his market thesis and share why he prefers value stocks over growth stocks under the current macroeconomic backdrop. The S&P 500, in terms of the broader market, is currently trading at 22 times its forward earnings. Speaking of the magnificent seven, their valuations are getting a bit “top-heavy” and have been consistently trading between the mid to high 30s, adds Mulberry.

READ ALSO: 10 Stocks with Consistent Growth to Buy and 8 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy According To Analysts.

On the flip side, looking at utilities’ earnings growth and forward P/E, these companies are trading at a FWD P/E of only 9 or 10. Additionally, within these sectors, multiple better-performing individual stocks are expected to post sustainable or "durable earnings growth."

Mulberry suggests that investors can do much better at current valuation levels if they are rotating back to some traditional sectors and value stocks. He adds that the big banks also expect to report strong earnings and will continue to do so as the interest rates go down even further in 2025.

Value stocks not only have stronger fundamentals, but they also have legacy businesses with sustainable business models. With the current backdrop of uncertainty, many analysts and strategists alike believe that low-risk and value businesses are the best bets for investors. That said, let’s take a look at the 10 most profitable value stocks to invest in.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 10 most profitable value stocks to invest in we used the Finviz stock screener to identify stocks in value-oriented sectors like consumer staples, financials, energy, healthcare, and more, with forward PE ratios of less than 15, positive 10-year revenue growth rates, and positive trailing 12-month net income. We then examined the hedge fund sentiment of each stock and picked the most popular ones. Our list is in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders as of Q2 2024 primarily and 10-year revenue growth rates, forward P/E, and TTM net income secondarily.

Story Continues