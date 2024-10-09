Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Distributable Earnings: $91.6 million or $0.45 per share.

Return on Equity (ROE): Approximately 14% for the second quarter.

Loan Modifications: 28 loans totaling $733 million modified in the second quarter.

Total Delinquencies: $1.05 billion at June 30, up from $954 million at March 31.

Non-Performing Loans: $667 million this quarter, up from $465 million last quarter.

CECL Reserves: Additional $29 million recorded in the second quarter.

Agency Business Originations: $1.1 billion in the second quarter.

Servicing Portfolio: Grew to $32.3 billion with a weighted average servicing fee of 38 basis points.

Investment Portfolio Yield: 8.60% at June 30, down from 8.81% at March 31.

Total Debt on Core Assets: Decreased to approximately $10.3 billion at June 30 from $11.1 billion at March 31.

Net Interest Spread: Decreased to 1.46% this quarter from 1.94% last quarter.

Leverage Ratio: Reduced to 3:1 from a peak of around 4:1 over the last 18 months.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) reported strong distributable earnings of $91.6 million or $0.45 per share, translating into a return on equity of approximately 14% for the second quarter.

The company successfully modified 28 loans totaling $733 million, demonstrating effective management of its loan book.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) maintained a strong liquidity position with approximately $700 million in liquidity, providing flexibility to manage through market downturns.

The agency business showed resilience with $1.1 billion in originations despite elevated interest rates, indicating strong operational performance.

The company's diversified business model and strategic use of CLO vehicles provide a competitive advantage, contributing to stable income streams and low-cost funding.

Negative Points

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) faced challenges with $1.05 billion in total delinquencies as of June 30, 2024, impacting financial performance.

The company is dealing with misinformation and criticism from short sellers, which has affected market perception and caused concern among stakeholders.

Interest rate caps have been a significant expense for borrowers, impacting their financial stability and increasing capital needs.

The company anticipates a low watermark for net interest income over the next couple of quarters due to non-performing loans and modifications.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) is navigating through a challenging market environment, with potential for continued stress in the third and fourth quarters if interest rates remain high.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the process for handling non-performing loans (NPLs) and whether they can be modified to become current again? A: Ivan Kaufman, CEO, explained that of the $1 billion in NPLs, about 30% are expected to become REO (Real Estate Owned), which is the most challenging part. Around 10-15% may involve bringing in new sponsorship, and 40% are expected to be paid off as assets are sold. The remaining 40% are in the process of being modified, which typically takes about 90 days to return to an interest-earning status.

Q: What is the current status of REO assets, and what is the average loan size? A: Paul Elenio, CFO, stated that REO assets are currently valued at $78 million, down from $88 million last quarter. The average loan size is around $30 million, with some larger loans up to $50 million or $100 million. The largest REO assets include a $41 million New York City office property and a $30 million multifamily deal in Texas.

Q: How has the recent drop in interest rates affected borrower behavior and agency volumes? A: Ivan Kaufman noted that the drop in interest rates has made it more affordable for borrowers to refinance, potentially turning negative cash flow situations into positive ones. This is expected to increase agency volumes as more borrowers seek fixed-rate financing.

Q: Can you provide details on the loan modifications and their impact on cash flow and interest accrual? A: Paul Elenio explained that in the second quarter, $733 million of loans were modified, with $23 million of additional capital injected. The modifications resulted in $8 million of accrued interest that was not cash, with $6 million from first-quarter mods and $2 million from second-quarter mods.

Q: What is the outlook for the company's dividend given the current economic conditions? A: Paul Elenio acknowledged that while the dividend coverage may get tighter in the third and fourth quarters, the company remains confident in its ability to maintain the dividend long-term due to its diversified income streams and the potential for increased agency business.

