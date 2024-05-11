Applied Optoelectronics First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$40.7m (down 23% from 1Q 2023).

Net loss: US$23.2m (loss widened by 42% from 1Q 2023).

US$0.60 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.56 loss in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Applied Optoelectronics Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 62%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 45% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.1% growth forecast for the Communications industry in the US.

Performance of the American Communications industry.

The company's shares are down 7.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Applied Optoelectronics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

