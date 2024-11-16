Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Just Released Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates
It's been a mediocre week for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shareholders, with the stock dropping 12% to US$169 in the week since its latest full-year results. Applied Materials reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$27b and statutory earnings per share of US$8.61, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.
Following the latest results, Applied Materials' 30 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$29.7b in 2025. This would be a notable 9.4% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 8.2% to US$9.42. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$30.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.61 in 2025. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.
There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$223, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Applied Materials analyst has a price target of US$260 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$170. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.
These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Applied Materials' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Applied Materials' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 9.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 19% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Applied Materials is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.
The Bottom Line
The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$223, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.
With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Applied Materials. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Applied Materials going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here..
