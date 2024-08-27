Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Trending AI Stock on Latest Analyst Ratings and News

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

The AI industry has been experiencing explosive growth, making it a highly attractive sector for potential investors. According to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence, the global generative AI market was valued at approximately $40 billion in 2022, just before the launch of ChatGPT, and is now expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 40% to reach over $1.3 trillion in size within the next decade. This growth is fueled by the rapid adoption of AI technologies across various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing, where AI is being leveraged to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and create new revenue streams. For instance, in healthcare, AI-driven diagnostics and personalized medicine are revolutionizing patient care, leading to more accurate and timely treatments. The finance sector is also reaping the benefits of AI through advanced algorithms for fraud detection, risk management, and personalized banking services.

The AI market is not just expanding in terms of applications but also geographically. North America has been a dominant force in AI development, with companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon leading the charge. However, Asia-Pacific, particularly China, is rapidly catching up, driven by significant investments and a robust government push toward AI adoption. The Chinese government has an ambitious AI plan aimed to make the country a global leader in AI by 2030, with projections that the AI industry of China could reach $150 billion in size by then. This geographical diversification is crucial for investors looking to tap into different markets and reduce their risk exposure.

Investors should also consider the substantial investments being made in AI startups, which are critical drivers of innovation. According to CB Insights, AI startups raised over $66 billion in funding in 2022, marking a record year despite broader economic uncertainties. This trend is expected to continue as more venture capital firms and corporate investors recognize the potential of AI to disrupt traditional industries. Furthermore, the integration of AI with other emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and quantum computing, is likely to create new opportunities and markets, further driving growth.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected AI stocks based on the latest news and analyst ratings. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 77

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) provides equipment, services, and software for the semiconductor industry. The company is most famous for being a wafer fab equipment (WFE) supplier, a key piece of tech that enables the seamless manufacture of chips used in most modern devices. The AI boom has created explosive demand for these chips. In the WFE category, the firm has a diverse portfolio compared to peers like ASML and KLA Corp. The former specializes in lithography systems while the latter focuses on inspection and metrology equipment. Applied Materials, however, offers a range of WFE services, including Epitaxy, etching, deposition, ion implant, inspection and metrology, and hybrid bonding.

Investment advisors on Wall Street thus have bullish views on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock. For example, Stifel has a Buy rating on the shares with a price target of $270. In a recent note, the advisory noted that the Q3 results and outlook of the firm modestly exceeded consensus estimates, reflecting gradual growth in system and service revenue. The note further stated that the firm was well-positioned to grow at/above the industry in 2025 as the China exposure had been derisked.

Overall AMAT ranks 14th on our list of the trending AI stocks on latest analyst ratings and news.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.