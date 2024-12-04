Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) on Long-Term Pick Substack by Dan. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on AMAT. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)'s share was trading at $183.16 as of Dec 3rd. AMAT’s trailing and forward P/E were 21.27 and 18.87 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

An aerial view of a modern fabrication center with equipment for producing semiconductor components.

Applied Materials (AMAT) is a global leader in semiconductor equipment manufacturing, providing essential tools for producing advanced chips used in AI, data centers, automotive technologies, and more. The company has maintained its competitive edge through relentless innovation and strategic product expansion, led by CEO Gary Dickerson, a seasoned semiconductor industry executive. AMAT operates in three main segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The semiconductor segment, responsible for over 70% of revenue, supplies critical equipment for deposition, etching, and process control, which is pivotal in enabling next-generation semiconductor production.

The company’s diversified operations extend beyond semiconductors to include display and solar solutions, offering stability during industry downturns. Its Applied Global Services division, which supports a robust installed base of over 33,000 systems, generates recurring revenue from maintenance and upgrades, bolstering financial resilience. Geographically, AMAT benefits from a balanced revenue mix, with 30% derived from China and strong presences in the U.S. and Europe, positioning it to capitalize on global semiconductor demand.

This year, AMAT has faced headwinds from a cyclical downturn in memory and DRAM markets, geopolitical tensions tied to U.S.-China trade relations, and macroeconomic challenges like inflation and high interest rates. These factors, alongside concerns about reduced industry capital expenditures, have pressured the stock. However, these issues are seen as transient, with AMAT well-positioned to benefit from secular growth in AI, automotive, and renewable energy markets. The company's strong economic moat, built on advanced technologies, significant R&D investments, and high customer loyalty, creates substantial switching costs, reinforcing its market dominance. Its focus on addressing the growing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing, including innovations such as gate-all-around transistors and high-bandwidth memory, further enhances its value proposition.

