Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Substack by Stock Picker's Corner. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)'s share was trading at $170.06 as of Jan 3rd. AMAT's trailing and forward P/E were 19.75 and 17.70 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), a leader in semiconductor equipment manufacturing, stands to benefit significantly from the ongoing shift in global production patterns, particularly as deglobalization accelerates and the U.S. reorients its manufacturing base. As tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate, especially in the tech and trade sectors, the semiconductor industry is seeing substantial growth in domestic production. A prime example is the construction of new semiconductor fabs, with 73 new facilities being built worldwide, 35 of which are in the West. Notably, 77% of these Western fabs are located in the United States, underscoring the trend of reshoring production to the U.S. This reshoring is partly a response to geopolitical risks, as well as a strategic move to reduce dependence on foreign manufacturing hubs, particularly in Asia.

For AMAT, this shift represents a significant opportunity. The company supplies advanced equipment necessary for the production of semiconductors, a critical component in nearly every modern technology product, from smartphones to military systems. As the U.S. increases its semiconductor manufacturing capacity, demand for AMAT’s products is expected to rise. Given its position in the semiconductor equipment sector, AMAT is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift, making it an attractive investment in the current geopolitical climate.

