Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): This AI Stock Is Trending Right Now

We recently compiled a list of the 17 Trending AI Stocks According to Latest News And Analyst Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

One of the biggest breakthroughs of artificial intelligence in the past few years has been the advances in natural language processing. These AI models in language are now making their way into the business world and the society at large. Over a course of the next decade, informed estimates by investment advisors at Goldman Sachs indicate that these AI tools could drive a 7% increase in global GDP, worth nearly $7 trillion, and lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points overall. Expert economists Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani recently wrote in a report that the ability of AI tools to generate content that is indistinguishable from human-created output and to break down communication barriers between humans and machines reflects a major advancement with potentially large macroeconomic effects.

Some of these macro factors are more discernible in the form of numbers. A recent study on artificial intelligence by Stanford University in the United States reveals that businesses are already outpacing academics when it comes to training AI models. For example, in 2023, the AI industry was able to train nearly 51 notable machine learning models compared to just 15 for academia. This happened despite the costs associated with training models rising. For instance, ChatGPT 4, the latest iteration of the popular ChatGPT that launched the AI wave back in late 2022, cost nearly $80 million to train. Similarly, Gemini Ultra, an AI tool developed by Google, cost $191 million to compute. The number of AI patents is also increasing, evidenced by the fact that since 2010, the number of granted AI patents has increased more than 31 times.

This exciting phase in the world of technology has ushered in a new boom for the world economy, previously plagued by inflation concerns, geopolitical conflicts, and stagnating demand figures. The bullish sentiment on AI needs to be balanced with caution. In the long run, investors should prepare themselves for significant changes to how the world works as AI could automate nearly 300 million jobs. In previous cycles of automation, new jobs and opportunities have risen to replace this. Recent research suggests that 60% of the workforce presently was occupied in positions that did not exist just half a century ago, lending credence to claims that over 80% of employment growth since the time can be explained by tech-driven innovation.

For this article, we selected AI stocks based on the latest news and analyst ratings. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 79

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) provides equipment, services, and software for the semiconductor industry. The firm is important to companies that manufacture AI chips and those that are increasing their capex to improve chip making to keep up with rising demand. Some of the major names associated with Applied Materials in this regard include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Intel, and NVIDIA. Latest reports suggest that companies in the US will spend nearly $1 trillion to build AI infrastructure in the coming years. A large portion of this spend will go towards chipmakers mentioned above. Applied Materials, which provides tools to these chipmakers, will witness a boom in business.

Stifel analysts Brian Chin and Denis Pyatchanin agree with this assessment and recently reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock and increased the price target to $275, highlighting that the firm was well on track to establish higher peak revenue and profitability through the ensuing upcycle, and warranted a higher multiple as it demonstrated improving financial performance, in particular during the downturn.

Overall AMAT ranks 12th on our of the trending AI stocks according to latest news and analyst ratings.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.