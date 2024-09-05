Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): An AI Stock You Should Not Have Missed

We recently compiled a list of the AI News You Should Not Have Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stands against the other AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the new buzzword that is attracting the attention of almost everyone on Wall Street. The sector, characterized by rapid growth, significant investment, and intense competition, has witnessed a surge in venture capital (VC) funding over the past few months. In 2023, global VC investment in AI startups exceeded $94 billion. This surge in funding reflects the strong belief that these investors have in the transformative potential of AI across various industries. Merger and acquisition activity in the field is also on the rise, with more than 1,100 such deals in 2023 alone. Larger tech companies are actively acquiring AI startups to bolster their capabilities in the shortest time possible.

Some sector-specific numbers highlight the AI potential in minute detail. For example, in the healthcare universe, the AI healthcare market is projected to reach $102 billion by 2028, with startups focusing on diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. In finance, AI-driven financial services are expected to reach a market value of $26.67 billion by 2026, with startups focusing on fintech, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading. In the retail world, AI is revolutionizing through personalized shopping experiences and supply chain optimization, with the sector projected to grow at a 34.4% CAGR by 2030.

Hedge fund interest in AI has increased in the past few months, an indication of the long-term growth potential of the industry. During routine interviews with the media, investor conferences, and through their 13F activity, hedge fund managers have detailed their bullish views on AI. For example, Bill Ackman, the chief Pershing Square Capital Management, has said that AI startups represent the next frontier in technology, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation. He adds that the key is finding those with a clear vision and the ability to execute in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Similarly, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates is of the opinion that the impact of AI on industries is undeniable, and the startups driving this change are in a unique position to capitalize on it. Dalio adds, however, that it's crucial to invest in those that are building sustainable, ethical models, as they will be the long-term winners. Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corporation believes that AI startups are not just about tech but about transforming entire industries. He notes that the challenge is in navigating the hype and identifying the true innovators who have the potential to disrupt established markets.

For this article, we selected AI stocks based on the latest news and analyst ratings. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 77

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) provides equipment, services, and software for the semiconductor industry. The firm is one of the most well-positioned in the semiconductor equipment market to take advantage of the AI boom, driven by growth in HBM, DRAM, and advanced packaging. Some of the factors expected to hold the firm in good stead include investments in advanced technologies and energy-efficient computing solutions. With 5.5% revenue growth and 7.4% adjusted operating profit growth in the latest quarter, the firm has guided revenue forecast of $27 billion for this fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a key AI stock according to market experts. B Riley has a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $280. In an investor note, published after the release of the earnings report of the chipmaker, the advisory noted that there was a buy the dip opportunity on the post-earnings selloff, calling the chipmaker the sector bellwether.

