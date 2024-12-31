Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Among the Best Nanotechnology Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently published a list of the 12 Best Nanotechnology Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stands against the other best nanotechnology stocks to buy.

Nanotechnology, a groundbreaking concept introduced by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman in 1959 during a speech at Caltech, focuses on working with materials at an incredibly small scale—between one and 100 nanometers. At the nanoscale, things get interesting—surface area and quantum effects start playing a big role in how materials behave. Nanotechnology thus focuses on understanding and harnessing these unique properties, covering all kinds of research and technologies that take advantage of them.

Small Science VS Big Impact

One of the most exciting applications of nanotechnology is in the semiconductor industry. Today’s cutting-edge chips, like those powering iPhones and AI processors, rely on transistors that are just a few nanometers wide. Nanotechnology also plays a crucial role in improving semiconductor manufacturing, with specialized coatings and treatments that enhance equipment durability and efficiency, cutting downtime and boosting output.

Healthcare is another sector transformed by nanotechnology, becoming a cornerstone of modern biomedicine. From improving cancer diagnosis to enabling targeted drug delivery and advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing, it’s transforming the quality of treatments and boosting patient outcomes. This progress has led to the rise of nanomedicine, a field focused on innovative diagnostics, disease prevention, and streamlined drug development. In drug delivery, nanoscale technologies enhance how medications work by improving their stability and effectiveness. Perhaps the most exciting breakthrough is nanorobots—tiny machines that can travel through the bloodstream to deliver drugs precisely where they’re needed. This approach not only boosts precision but also reduces side effects, paving the way for more personalized and efficient treatments.

In the U.S., the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) drives much of the research and development in this field. With participation from 30 federal agencies, the program underscores nanotechnology’s growing importance. The NNI’s 2024 budget request of $2.16 billion—the largest yet—focuses on both fundamental research and real-world applications. Given the trade tensions with China, which leads the world in nanotech startups, this investment is likely to grow, highlighting the strategic value of staying at the forefront of nanotechnology innovation.

Story Continues