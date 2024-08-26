Investing.com -- Apple said Monday that Luca Maestri would be stepping down as chief financial on Jan. 1, 2025.

As part of a planned succession, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis Kevan Parekh would succeed Maestri as CFO and join the executive team.

Maestri, however, will continue to lead the Corporate Services teams and report to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Long-standing CFO Maestri, who joined Apple as corporate controller in 2013, "enabled essential investments and practiced robust financial discipline, which together helped the company more than double its revenue, with services revenue growing more than five times," Apple said in a statement.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was down nearly 1% in afterhours trading.

Related Articles

Apple's Luca Maestri to step down as CFO

Icahn Enterprises shares plunge to 20-year low after $400 million unit sale plan

Tesla can challenge Louisiana direct sales ban, US appeals court rules