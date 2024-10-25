Apple Trials Prediabetes App, Eyes Future in Glucose Monitoring Tech

Bloomberg News Friday said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has tested an app meant to assist those with prediabetes control their food intake and improve their lifestyle. The action implies a possible competitive challenge to well-known firms in the glucose monitoring business, including Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Early this year, the tech behemoth ran a trial with numerous Apple staff members verified to have borderline diabetes, known as prediabetes. Sources linked with to the topic claim that this project complements Apple's more general attempts to provide blood-sugar-related features for its health goods. Apple is likely to include the technology into next health products even though it apparently has no immediate intentions to release the app. Especially, Apple has been developing a noninvasive glucose monitor over more than ten years, which might revolutionize diabetes control.

Last year, DexCom and Abbott's shares were under pressure after Apple's developments in the creation of their own continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) gadget revealed a rising competition in the health-tech sector.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

