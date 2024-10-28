Apple on Track for $4 Trillion Valuation by 2025, Says Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives

Apple (AAPL, Financials) is projected to become the first company to hit a $4 trillion market cap in 2025, followed by Nvidia (NVDA, Financials), according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

Ives pointed out Apple's impressive installed base of more than 2 billion iOS devices and the possibility for 300 million iPhones to start an upgrading cycle. Emphasizing Apple's services sector, estimated at $2 trillion, and its part in consumer artificial intelligencewhich, via the company's ecosystem is projected to drive more expansionhe also stressed its role.

Wedbush maintained Apple's Outperform rating while aiming for a $300 price target. Driven by AI-related improvements, the company forecasts Apple might sell over 240 million iPhone devices in 2025, therefore marking a record year for iPhone sales.

The company observed that about 100 million iPhones in China alone are probably ready for updates in 2025. Apple's next iOS 18.2 upgrade also marks a new chapter for its AI-driven devices.

Apple's $4 trillion market valuation estimate by Ives is not novel. Citing significant expansion and monetization, he projected Apple will hit this mark by the end of 2024 in December 2023. He saw in June 2024 Apple's AI announcements as a major driver behind hitting the $4 trillion threshold in a year.

Additionally Wedbush believes Nvidia will joining Apple in the $4 trillion market value club by 2025. Earlier in October 2024 and in June, the chipmaker momentarily ranked higher than Apple among the most valuable companies worldwide; later on, Microsoft (MSFT, Financials) topped both of them.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

