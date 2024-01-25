Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,025.78
    -8.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,868.55
    +3.95 (+0.08%)
     

  • DOW

    37,806.39
    -99.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7398
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.41
    +0.32 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    54,031.00
    +451.28 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,015.50
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,961.86
    -14.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1780
    +0.0360 (+0.87%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,616.75
    -4.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.14
    +0.59 (+4.70%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,527.67
    +41.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,235.38
    +8.90 (+0.02%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6800
    +0.0010 (+0.15%)
     

Apple smartphone shipments in China shrink 2.1% in fourth quarter - IDC

Reuters
·1 min read
People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple's smartphone shipments in China shrank 2.1% in the final quarter of 2023 from the same period a year ago, but Apple rose to the number one spot in the market, data from research firm IDC showed on Thursday.

Huawei's shipments increased 36.2% in the last quarter of the year, the IDC figures showed. The company rose to become the No. 4 smartphone maker in China in the quarter with a 13.9% share.

Overall, shipment volume in China's smartphone market was 73.63 million units for the quarter, up 1.2%. For the full year, shipment volume was 271 million units, down 5%, IDC said.

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)