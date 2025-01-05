Apple, smartphone peers lose ground in China market amid Huawei comeback

The market share of foreign smartphone brands in China, mainly Apple, has plunged by nearly half from a year ago, according to government data, as the iPhone maker navigates increased competition from domestic vendors including Huawei Technologies.

Overseas handset makers shipped 3.04 million units in China in November, a 47.3 per cent decrease from 5.77 million in November 2023, according to a report published on Friday by the state-run China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Total smartphone shipments from overseas vendors from January to November last year were 42 million, a 22 per cent year-on-year drop, CAICT data showed.

CAICT did not name any specific brands. iPhones make up the bulk of foreign smartphones sold in China.

The report highlights the growing challenges Apple faces in China's smartphone market, where competition has intensified following Huawei's comeback in the premium segment.

Shenzhen-based Huawei's domestic shipments of premium smartphones, or those priced above US$600, surged 34 per cent in the third quarter last year from a year earlier, according to a report by Canalys last month.

At the same time, Apple saw iPhone shipments in China decline 5 per cent year on year in the same period. But the US tech giant remained the leader of China's premium handset market with a 52 per cent share, while Huawei took 33 per cent, Canalys said.

Huawei's resurgence has prompted multiple rounds of price cuts from Apple this year. Most recently, the California-based company earlier this week offered a 500-yuan (US$68) discount on its latest premium models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple also faces uncertainties rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) features in its handsets, while local rivals have charged ahead.

The company was reportedly in early-stage talks with Chinese Big Tech firms to introduce its Apple Intelligence system in China, where it is required to partner with a domestic AI model provider. But progress is said to be slow.

Apple CEO Tim Cook last year made three visits to China amid the growing challenges. The executive appeared in November at the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, where he spoke about valuing Apple's Chinese partners "very highly". In October, Cook also met top Chinese officials, reportedly discussing topics including the company's presence in China, data security and cloud services.

