Apple settles Family Sharing plan lawsuit for $25 million. See if you're eligible for payout

Apple customers may be eligible for a payout of up to $30 in a class action settlement.

The Silicon Valley giant settled for $25 million to resolve the 2019 Walter Peters v. Apple Inc. suit over the ability to use the Family Sharing feature

The complaint alleged that Apple “places and/or demands" advertising that stated that a subscription for an app could be shared with the Family Sharing feature but, “was aware that the vast majority of subscription-based Apps did not support family sharing.”

Family Sharing allows a customer to share subscriptions to services in the Apple ecosystem and certain third-party apps with up to five people. The lawsuit alleges that Apple misrepresented what apps allowed Family Sharing leading customers to purchase subscriptions that they believed they could share.

Apple “maintains that it did nothing wrong and denies that it made any misleading misrepresentations,” according to the settlement agreement.

How to file a claim in Peters v Apple

The class for the lawsuit includes customers who were enrolled in Family Sharing between June 21st, 2015, and January 30th, 2019, with one other person and purchased a third-party app.

Eligible customers will receive a notice with settlement details. Customers who do not receive the email but believe they are eligible can register on the settlement website.

Customers who participate in the settlement can receive up to $30 depending on the number of people who register. The deadline to opt in is March 1, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple settles Peters Family Sharing case, claims may get up to $30