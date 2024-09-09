Apple iPhone 16 launch: AirPods to act as hearing aids

iPhone users will be able to tell if they are losing their hearing after Apple launched a medical-grade audio test to its headphones.

A software update to the company’s Airpods Pro wireless headphones will introduce a test measuring their decibel hearing levels.

If the test determines that users are losing their hearing, the headphones will be able to function as a hearing aid, boosting voices in busy face-to-face conversations and phone calls.

The company said it meant the AirPods Pro headphones acted as a “clinical grade hearing aid”, which is in the process of being approved by US medical regulators.

Apple announced the feature as it unveiled its latest iPhones, the iPhone 16, which feature a dedicated camera button for taking photos and include artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as finding reviews and menus when pointing the camera at a restaurant, or identifying animals and plants.

The new iPhone 16, Apple’s standard handset, will start at £799, while its more expensive iPhone 16 Pro will set customers back £999 - along with a larger Max version.

All the devices will come with enhanced microprocessors, designed to power the tech giant’s AI technology, dubbed Apple Intelligence.

Apple’s AirPods Pro headphones cost £229, significantly less than traditional hearing aids, although are not designed for all-day use.

Apple’s hearing test will involve a series of quiet sounds steadily increasing in volume, with the wearer tapping the screen when they can detect a tone.

The test is repeated in each ear, with the user given a dBHL (decibel hearing level) score for the left and right ears at different frequencies, and told if they have moderate or severe hearing loss. Those who are found to be hard of hearing can then have the headphone’s audio output automatically adjusted.

Microphones in the headphones can then detect and process outside noise to amplify important sounds such as human speech and screening out background noise.

Story continues

Apple said the headphones will also come with automatic hearing protection, which dims noises in loud environments. The feature will not be available on Apple’s cheaper AirPod headphones, which were revealed on Monday night.

The company’s latest smartwatch - the Apple Watch Series 10 - will also be able to detect signs of sleep apnea, a disorder that causes people to stop breathing as they sleep and is undiagnosed for the majority of people.

Apple’s embrace of hearing health came years after the company was accused of damaging people’s hearing with its iPod, its famous portable music player.

Audiologists had raised concerns about the iPod’s loud maximum volume levels, which even led to lawsuits from customers who claimed the device was dangerous to hearing.

07:39 PM BST

And that’s it!

Tim Cook wraps up after Apple reveals the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Thank you for joining us.

You can find all our breakdown of today's announcements here.

07:36 PM BST

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 prices revealed

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at £999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in at £1,199. They join the iPhone 16 at £799 and iPhone 16 Plus at £899.

07:18 PM BST

iPhone 16 Pro Max with its ‘largest screen ever’

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max will have its largest display ever, at 6.9-inches, a step up from its former 6.7-inch screen.

The premium versions of Apple’s iPhones will come in black, white, silver and desert colours.

The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen, while both devices come with the new “capture” button. The camera's 48MP camera enables new ultra slow motion in 4K definition

The new iPhone is set up for Apple Intelligence, its new AI software with an A18 Pro microchip inside - which it says is 20pc faster than on the iPhone 15 Pro.

07:11 PM BST

Apple iPhone 16 prices revealed

The iPhone 16 will cost $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus will cost $899. We will know UK prices later on.

Next up, the iPhone 16 Pro.

07:11 PM BST

Apple bringing breakdown assistance via satellite to the UK

Apple iPhone users will be able to call for help when their car breaks down - even if they have no phone signal.

Users of the new iPhone will be able to use the tech giant's satellite connectivity feature to send messages through space, even when there is no signal from traditional mobile masts.

They can use this to call for breakdown assistance, adding to other "SOS" capabilities on offer from the iPhone.

06:56 PM BST

Apple Intelligence launches “next month”

The tech giant will bring its Apple Intelligence AI to the US in the coming weeks - in what it describes as a “beta” - before launching a “localised” version for the UK in December.

European countries and other markets will have to wait until 2025.

However, this means customers everywhere will not get the company's latest AI features at launch - and at that be buying a phone headlined on technology that even Apple admits is still in its testing phase.

06:52 PM BST

Apple unveils iPhone 16 with powerful AI chip

Apple has revealed its iPhone 16, which comes with a powerful microchip designed for artificial intelligence (AI) apps.

The phones come with a new A18 microchip with a neural engine that is two times faster and is overall 30pc faster than the chips on Apple's previous iPhone 15.

The smartphone also comes with a new "capture" button, designed to take quick phones similar to using a camera shutter button.

The new AI chips will help to quickly run software - known as Apple Intelligence - that can tweak emails or create synthetic artwork.

06:44 PM BST

AirPods to diagnose hearing loss

Good news for those who spent their youth listening to their iPods at full volume: Apple will now tell you if you are losing your hearing, James Titcomb reports.

The premium AirPods Pro will now be able to carry out a hearing test. The iPhone will play a series of sounds, asking you to tap the screen when you hear a tone. If it finds that your hearing is on the blink, the AirPods Pro will then be able to adjust sound signals so that your can hear music and phone calls better, and boost speech in face-to-face conversations. The company says this is effectively turns the headphones into a “clinical grade hearing aid”.

06:31 PM BST

Apple to launch redesigned AirPods

Onto Apple’s wireless AirPod headphones, and after three years Apple has unveiled a new model, AirPods 4.

Apple is claiming they will be the most comfortable AirPods yet, having mapped “thousands of ear shapes”.

The latest AirPods will let you nod or shake your head in response to Siri, to prevent you from vocally arguing with your virtual assistant in public.

The charging case is now USB-C, after Apple’s iPhones ditched the lightning cable on the iPhone last year. Apple is also selling a model of AirPods with “active noise cancellation” - the feature blocking out background noise that was previously reserved for the more expensive AirPods Pro.

But you’ll pay for it - the standard AirPods 4 will cost $129, while the noise cancelling model is $179.

The tech giant also quickly touches on a new AirPods Max, which will cost $549. They come with a tweak to USB-C charging - but nothing else it seems as Apple glosses over the over-ear headphones.

06:27 PM BST

Ah, its a new colour

Apple goes big singing the praises of its Apple Watch Ultra 2, although the main change is a new black finish and redesigned bands. It is very batman.

Moving swiftly on to Apple's AirPods.

06:21 PM BST

Apple Watch Series 10 prices revealed

The Series 10 will start at $399, we will have to wait for UK prices.

Now onto Apple Watch Ultra.

06:19 PM BST

Apple Watch to detect sleep apnea

Apple's new Series 10 Watch will be able to detect sleep apnea, a dangerous sleep condition which can lead to heart failure.

The company says it is expecting clearance from US medical regulator the FDA with plans to bring the advance to Europe. It will also be available on its older Series 9 watches.

06:10 PM BST

Apple Watch Series 10 revealed

Apple’s new Series 10 Watch - which comes a decade after Tim Cook first launched the Apple Watch - will feature its biggest ever screen with a thinner, sleaker and streamlined design.

The watch has more durable glass and the first-ever OLED watch display, which should provide sharper visuals, while the screen is 40pc brighter from angles.

The watch will come in a jet black aluminium finish, as well as a rose gold and a silver colour. It is almost 10pc thinner than the previous watch and 10pc lighter.

Alongside this the Apple Watch also comes with a titanium finish, which is 20pc lighter than its Series 9 equivalent.

With an improved battery, the watch can hit 80pc charge in just 30 minutes of charging.

06:02 PM BST

Apple to launch first iPhone ‘designed from the ground up’ for AI

Apple is preparing to reveal the first iPhones “designed for from the ground up” for artificial intelligence.

The new models will be the “first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence and its breakthrough capabilities,” Mr Cook said.

Tim Cook at Monday's launch event - AFP

He added Apple will be revealing new products including a new Apple Watch design and AirPods.

Apple’s launch begins with a montage of accessibility features and healthcare that Apple has built into its watch.

05:45 PM BST

Everything you need to know about Apple Intelligence

When Apple reveals its new handsets, the company is likely to sing the praises of its new "Apple Intelligence" AI.

The tech giant is planning to bring a host of AI-powered gimmicks to its latest phones amid surge of interest in the technology from tech fans and investors.

Apple Intelligence is the California company's spin on the current wave of chatbot-like digital assistants. It will enable iPhone users to automate responses to emails, take notes or transcribe audio.

It will also add the ability to create synthetic artworks or design customised emojis and provide a major update to its Siri voice assistant.

All these upgrades will be powered by Apple's improved A18 microchips - featured on the iPhone 16.

Click here to view this content.

05:28 PM BST

Tim Cook arrives at Apple Park

05:22 PM BST

New features on the iPhone 16

We’ve grown accustomed to the standard look and feel of the modern iPhone, which has changed little since Apple launched the iPhone X back in 2017, but there are a few tweaks to the design which will be on show for the first time this year.

The new iPhone models will include a “capture” button - a button on the side of the iPhone that will operate similar to the shutter button on more traditional cameras. On the back of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be a dual-camera set up, while the iPhone 16 Pro models will have triple cameras.

Most of the updates, however, are under the hood. The new iPhones will include more powerful A18 microchips, designed to power artificial intelligence (AI) apps, while also providing a boost to speed and battery life.

The new colour options are expected to be black, white, titanium and gold.

You can read more on what to expect from the iPhone 16 with our guide

05:17 PM BST

Everything to expect from today’s event

Apple is planning to reveal four new iPhone models at today's live event, alongside a host of other gadgets in line for an upgrade.

Here is everything you can expect:

iPhone 16: Apple's entry level iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen, likely starting at around £799

iPhone 16 Plus: A bigger brother to the regular 16, with a 6.7-inch screen

iPhone 16 Pro: Apple's most powerful iPhone with an advanced processor and a 6.3-inch screen

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple's biggest iPhone now with a 6.9-inch screen and a powerful AI processor

Apple Watch Series X: The tenth iteration of the Apple Watch with new health tracking features

New AirPods: Upgrades to Apple's wireless in-ear headphones

AirPods Max: A new version of Apple's over-ear headphones

03:45 PM BST

Welcome to our Apple coverage

Hello and welcome to our Apple liveblog, where we will be taking you through the latest features and news from the iPhone 16 launch event.

We are expecting Apple to reveal four new iPhone models on top of a new watch and AirPod headphones at an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.

These will include the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Tim Cook holds an iPhone 15 Pro during 2023's launch event - Getty

The tech giant will also show off its upcoming Apple Intelligence software, new AI tools which will be threaded through Apple’s iOS 18 update later this month.

Apple is hoping its new AI upgrades will help to bolster sales, tapping into consumer interest in ChatGPT and other chatbots.

A livestream of the event will kick off at 6pm - and we will be following the new reveals as they happen.