Apple iPad mini A17 Pro review: the best small tablet gets faster

Apple’s premium tiny tablet gets a speed boost for 2024 with support for new accessories and imminent AI features, while providing the full modern iPad experience in a compact package.

The revamped design of the iPad mini in 2021 was excellent so it is no surprise that Apple has kept it mostly the same with internal changes and a tweak to the side to support new accessories. But while it may be small in stature, the new iPad mini remains pricey, costing from £499 (€599/$499/A$799), placing it in between the £329 base-model iPad and the £599 11in iPad Air.

The new tablet looks like a smaller version of the iPad Air, keeping the same 8.9in LCD display as its predecessor, which is crisp, bright and with a low-glare coating to make it easier to use outdoors. The so-called “jelly scroll” screen effect seen when scrolling on its predecessor is improved but you can still see it if you look hard enough.

The tablet’s great stereo speakers make the most of any videos or games. Its super thin body, sub-300g weight and width that is about the same as an A5 paper pad make the iPad mini really easy to grip, use and fit in bags.

The almost pocketable size makes it an excellent companion at school or on the commute, ready to take notes, play videos or for reading books like a Kindle. Its predecessor found niches with various professions, including hospitality and healthcare, with pilots being particular fans who will no doubt love this one.

The one thing that hasn’t changed that should have is the position of the centre stage video call camera, which is still on the lefthand side when held in landscape, rather than the top edge to match the rest of Apple’s iPad lineup. It still works fine, but gives you a lower angle for video calls, which isn’t ideal.

Specifications

Screen: 8.9in 2266x1488 LCD display (326ppi)

Processor: Apple A17 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128, 256 or 512GB

Operating system: iPadOS 18

Camera: 12MP rear and selfie cameras

Connectivity: wifi 6E (5G optional eSim-only), Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, Touch ID

Dimensions: 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm

Weight: 293g (4G version: 297g)

New A17 Pro chip and iPadOS 18

The biggest change for the new iPad mini is the upgrade to the A17 Pro chip that was first used in the iPhone 15 Pro. It provides a 30% speed increase over the outgoing model, as well as an AI processor that is twice as fast.

It is in a class of its own compared with similarly sized tablets from rivals, but it isn’t quite as powerful as Apple’s M2 or M4 chips used in its larger Air and Pro iPad models and doesn’t support some of the more computer-like features. You can plug a monitor into the tablet via USB-C but only for mirroring the screen or video output, not for use as an external display with the Stage Manager multitasking system.